Bahamas Storm Preparation Protocols in Place, Says Minister Iram Lewis

Minister Iram Lewis
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – July 29, 2020 — All of the necessary protocols are in place in preparation for the tropical disturbance currently in the region, said Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis.
During a press briefing in Grand Bahama, July 29, 2020 at the Star Insurance building which houses the Ministry, Minister Lewis said hurricane shelters are being prepared and an update will be provided by Thursday.
All the necessary agencies are in place, he said, protocols are in place particularly with respect to COVID-19 considerations. The shelters will not be opened unless the need arises.