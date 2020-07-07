Bahamas Realty Represents Home Selected as Featured Global Property in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt

By ZNS Bahamas
HGTV’s 9th annual Ultimate House Hunt contest, featuring listings exclusively from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® members, is officially underway! The annual contest curates the world’s most stunning real estate listings. The 2020 HGTV Ultimate House runs from June 30 through August 4th. During the contest period, consumers are invited to vote for their favorite homes in the US in eight different categories and tour featured Global Homes from 13 alluring locations around the world.
This year, we’re honored to announce that a property listed with Bahamas Realty has been selected for Global Feature by editors of HGTV.com based on its extraordinary features and inspired design, captured by striking photography. The sprawling estate, named La Cieba, is located in the exclusive beachfront and golf community of Ocean Club Estates on Paradise Island. “We are delighted that this estate has been included in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt,” said Bahamas Realty CEO, Donald Martinborough. “It’s an extraordinary home that represents the best of Bahamas living. It’s like a secluded private island retreat with access to world class amenities.” Read more >>