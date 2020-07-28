Bahamas Prime Minister offers condolences on passing of Owen Arthur

Rt. Hon. Owen Arthur, Former Prime Minister of Barbados
October 17, 1949 – July 27, 2020
Statement from Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis on the Passing of The Rt. Hon. Owen Seymour Arthur Former Prime Minister of Barbados
Nassau, The Bahamas – July 27, 2020 — Along with Barbados, the Caribbean Community and his former CARICOM heads of government colleagues, I was saddened to learn of the passing today of former Barbados Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Owen Seymour Arthur. He was 70.
Owen Arthur served as Prime Minister of Barbados from “6 September 1994 to 20 January 1999; 20 January 1999 to 21 May 2003; and from 21 May 2003 to 15 January 2008.”
He was his country’s longest serving prime minister. He left an indelible mark on the economic and social development of Barbados. Owen Arthur was appointed to the Barbados Senate in 1983 and was elected as a Member of Parliament in 1984, where he served until 2013. Read more >>