Bahamas Olympic Committee to give some athletes coronavirus-relief grants

Professional athletes such as Shaunae Miller-Uibo are ineligible for the funding ©Getty Images
By Michael Houston
The Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) has made $30,000 (£24,200/€26,700) available to athletes struggling as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Grants will be distributed through its new Athletes' Welfare Commission, although professional athletes will not be eligible to receive funding.
Athletes with sponsorships from sportswear manufactures will also not be considered for grants, according to BOC President Romell Knowles.
Knowles told The Tribune: "Fortunately, there are athletes already on Olympic scholarships, and some who have Government subventions.
"So there is a level of support already for some athletes, but these Commission grants are for other athletes who have less support available to them.
"The assistance to the athletes will depend on their specific needs."
Applications are to judged on a case-by-case basis, with the funds already said to be over-subscribed.
The Athletes' Welfare Commission is headed by Roy Colebrook, a BOC vice-president.