Bahamas Health makes major announcements; Bimini clear & deaths found not to be Covid related

July 14, 2020 Covid-19 dashboard
ByDeandrea S Hamilton
#NASSAU, The Bahamas — July 14, 2020 – Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister explained that an external review conducted by local and international health officials confirmed that the deaths of two individuals previously confirmed to have COVID-19, were not due to the virus.
“The Ministry of Health has amended its COVID-19 dashboard to reflect ‘Non-COVID’ related deaths,” Dr, Dahl-Regis stated during a COVID-19 Update Press Conference, at the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
July 14, 2020 Covid-19 dashboard
“This new feature will serve to classify a patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19, but whose death was not caused by the virus.
“The Ministry of Health again offers its heartfelt condolences to all who have lost family members and loved ones to COVID-19.”
She said Health Officials are happy to report that the island of Bimini has been given the all-clear as it relates to COVID-19.
Dr. Dahl-Regis stated that the residents of Bimini should be congratulated for their dedicated commitment and sacrifices to prevent the community spread of COVID-19. Read more >>