Baha Mar firings signal ‘critical economic times’

Jeff Beckles
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) chief executive Jeffrey Beckles said Baha Mar’s decision to cut hundreds of employees across its hotel properties was a statement of the “critical economic times” this nation is facing.
Baha Mar in a statement yesterday noted that in preparation to re-open in the fall, it made “the difficult, but necessary decision to implement staffing reductions to adequately align with projected business levels”.
“Whenever people lose jobs it’s never a good thing. There is no right timing for it. This is a statement of the critical times economic times we live in. Whether we acknowledge it or not people think that businesses the size of Baha Mar are not affected by cost and expense limitations. They have to make business decisions,” said Beckles.
“It would be great to see the open up and running again but they have to determine whether from a business standpoint whether the time is right. Reopening right now is not as simple as turning the lights on, it’s almost a start-up cost.”
Beckles said: “What is happening at Baha Mar is no different than what is happening in the SME community. Many companies are unable to keep their door open.” Read more >>