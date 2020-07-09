Auditor General: Prison spends $400,000 on bread annually

An aerial view of The Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOC).
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An Auditor General’s report into operations at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services has revealed that the facility may be spending more than necessary on food items.
The report, which was tabled in Parliament yesterday, outlines key findings for the period July 1, 2014 and June 30, 2019.
The number of inmate admissions amounts to 2,558 persons as of June 30, 2019, with facilities capacity being 1,000 persons.
The total number of staff amounts to 734 – of which 715 are uniformed and 19 are non-uniformed.
The report averaged that an officer is responsible for four inmates.
“This can imply a heavy workload which was noted in the comments of several unit heads that were interviewed,” the report noted. Read more >>