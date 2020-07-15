Atlantis Paradise Island Delays Reopening

Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas was scheduled to open July 7. Photo: Shutterstock
By Jessica Montevago
Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas has pushed back its reopening date due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States, confirming the news on its Facebook page.
The popular resort now plans to welcome guests on July 30. The property had announced last month it would begin a phased reopening on July 7 with the return of The Royal and Harborside Resort while The Cove was scheduled to reopen July 14.
"Since we made that decision, the COVID-19 virus shifted from a steady decline to a recent surge in many of our key markets," President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell wrote in a letter to guests. Read more >>