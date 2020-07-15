Are You Willing to Live in Barbados for a Year?

The Caribbean island’s government is preparing to offer visitors a 12-month ‘Welcome Stamp’ to promote the ultimate work-from-home experience.
Would you ever get tired of coming to work if your office was Bottom Bay’s beach? Shutterstock
Following the announcement that it would reopen its borders to international travelers on July 12, following a very focused, phased effort to eliminate the presence of Covid-19, the government of Barbados is mulling a very unique and clever idea for jumpstarting the economy. With so many people working from home during quarantines and even after some countries reopened, officials in this beautiful Caribbean nation figured, why not invite people to come work from here?
“We came up with a concept and it is being refined now as ’12-Month Barbados Welcome Stamp',” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley recently explained at the reopening of a local restaurant. “This will allow people from the United States, Europe and Latin America to come and do their jobs digitally for a couple of months and then go back home, if they feel they can work better in a more relaxed atmosphere such as next to a beach.” Read more >>