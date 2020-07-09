Anguilla Wins Best Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards Fourth Consecutive Year in a Row
By Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce that for the fourth consecutive year in a row, Anguilla is ranked No. 1 on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards list of the Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. Readers rated islands on the following characteristics: Natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness, value. Anguilla also ranked #7 on the Top 25 Islands in the World, the only Caribbean island to make the list.
“We are very proud to receive this Award for four years in a row — it is a tribute to the people of Anguilla and the extraordinary product that we offer,” declared the Hon. Haydn Hughes, Minister of Tourism for Anguilla. “Anguilla offers this amazing combination of truly spectacular beaches, fabulous cuisine, stunning boutique resorts and genuine hospitality, which keep our guests coming back year after year,” he continued. Read more >>