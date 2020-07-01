Air Partner releases top USA summer destinations list

Phase 2 of the reopening of the Bahamas starts July 1, 2020.
Private aviation company Air Partner has reported an increase in inquiries for flights to secluded Caribbean islands and outdoor-oriented US destinations.
Based on the new booking patterns, the company has compiled a list of the US travel destinations that it believes will attract the most luxury travellers this summer.
David McCown, president of Air Partner US said, “As the travel industry begins to see the first signs of recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic, we are helping our clients every step of the way with proper planning and coordination for their flights as they head out on their long-awaited vacations and look for sensible destinations.
“There are plenty of logistical and safety factors that must be considered before traveling right now, and our account managers are here to help alleviate anxieties by providing high-quality, tailored charter solutions.”
Air Partner’s list includes:
The Islands of the Bahamas
The Bahamas archipelago is an ecological oasis sprinkled over 100,000 square miles of ocean, starting just 50 miles off the coast of Florida. For jetsetters whose idea of paradise is a private villa on a private island, they can look no further than the idyllic Kamalame Cay, located off the coast of Andros Island, or the remarkably secluded Fowl Cay, located among the beautiful Exumas Islands. Read more >>