$70,000 raised for the fight against cancer “very timely”

Back Row L-R: Quincy Parker, BPL Director of Communications; Gia Sands, McKinney Bancroft & Hughes Senior Associate; Jayme Pinder, ALIV Coordinator of Events and Sponsorships; Samantha Rolle, BPL Representative Front Row L-R: Lovern Wildgoose, Cancer Society of The Bahamas Past President & Director; Marie Rodland-Allen, CIBC FirstCaribbean Managing Director; Shantelle Cox-Hutchinson, Sister Sister Support Group Treasurer CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure 2019 raised $70,000 for various cancer organizations across The Bahamas. Photo Credit: ashley@serenawilliams-pr.com
By ZNS Bahamas
Eight cancer organizations across The Bahamas are now better able to provide quality care and counselling to cancer patients and their families. With the $70,000 raised from Walk for the Cure 2019, ports, medicine and needles will be procured, and housing and transportation continuously provided for patients from various islands.
The funds raised during CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure 2019, were donated to Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, The Cancer Society of The Bahamas, Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group of Grand Bahama, the Cancer Societies of Abaco, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama, and the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama.
For the last eight years, both the Cancer Society of The Bahamas and Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group have been beneficiaries of funds raised from the walk.