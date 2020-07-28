65 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 65 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The breakdown of the new cases for each island is as follows:
New Providence 29
Grand Bahama 21
Guana Cay 8
Moore’s Island 6
Abaco 1
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 447 – with 343 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.