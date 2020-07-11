600 Dorian-damaged homes to be repaired; GB Disaster Relief Foundation partners with Rotary

By Deandrea S. Hamilton
Freeport, Grand Bahama – July 10, 2020 — The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and its partners are proud to support over 600 local families, who have safely returned to their own homes, for the first time, since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.
It has been the collaborative effort and successful partnership between the GBDRF, who provided funding, and the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, who project managed this building and repair initiative that allowed the assistance given to residents to be so impactful.
Darren Cooper, Rotary Club Member, thanked a most valued partner to the initiative, “We wish to thank a team of young men from the Seagrape area, who first volunteered their time and effort to help seniors last September following Hurricane Dorian, and have continued to lend a hand wherever they can. With financial support from Rotary out of Orlando, FL, we have been able to pay the Seagrape group to work full time with the GBDRF and Rotary to carry out the home repairs.” Read more >>