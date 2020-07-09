56 Florida hospitals hit 100% ICU capacity as DeSantis defends refusal to release coronavirus data

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gesticulates during a press conference (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
By Igor Derysh
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended the state's refusal to release coronavirus hospitalization data as dozens of hospitals in the state reported they had run out of space in their intensive care units amid a dramatic surge in infections.
At least 56 Florida hospitals in 25 different counties have hit 100% ICU capacity, according to overall hospital data released by the state. Another 35 only have 10% or less capacity remaining. In all, the state has just 962 out of a total of 5,023 ICU beds available as infections continue to rise. One expert said contact tracing has become impossible, because here are so many infections now in South Florida.
The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released data on overall hospitalizations in the state, but not data related specifically to coronavirus hospitalizations as promised by DeSantis. Read more >>