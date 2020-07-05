5 Caribbean Destinations Reopening This Summer

As the region reopens, it faces hurricane season, pandemic-related restrictions and the absence of cruise ships.
On July 1, the Bahamas plans to enter Phase 2 of its reopening. Among other requirements, visitors must submit a negative Covid-19 test within 10 days of arrival.Credit...Moris Moreno for The New York Times.
By By Elaine Glusac
The Covid-19 pandemic struck the Caribbean at the height of high season, when snow birds, primarily from the United States, pack the beaches for winter and spring break, and provide the revenue to see resorts and sometimes entire countries through the lull of summer and fall.
But in recent years, islands like Puerto Rico and the Bahamas have developed a strong summer business, fueled by bargain seekers, adventure travelers and families.
Now, as the region begins to reopen to international travelers, it faces not just the challenge of the pandemic, but the financial blow dealt by the absence of cruising and the onset of hurricane season. Read more >>