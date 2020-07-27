40 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there are 40 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
#Twenty-one of the new cases are in Grand Bahama, two are in Exuma, 16 are in New Providence and one is in Cat Island.
#This brings the total number of cases to 382 – with 278 of those active. Twelve cases are in hospital.
#Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
#• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
#• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
#• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
#• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards. (source)