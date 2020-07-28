30,000 Americans receive Covid-19 vaccine in major test

It will be months before results of the test can be concluded.
A woman gets her blood taken before an injection to test the possible NIH and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. | AP Photo/Hans Pennink
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.
The glimmer of hope came even as Google, in one of the gloomiest assessments of the coronavirus's staying power from a major employer, decreed that most of its 200,000 employees and contractors should work from home through next June — a decision that could influence other big companies.
Final-stage testing of the vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., began with volunteers at numerous sites around the U.S. given either a real dose or a dummy without being told which.