242NewsBahamas - What will a Lockdown solve? - Plus Other News - July 16th, 2020

What will a Lockdown solve?

Dear readers,

As we have head into our 6th month of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still no surer of how to deal with its effects or this new distancing from others. As we have stated before there is a ‘no win’ situation for all governments around the world right now – damned if you do, damned if you don’t!

Though we, like most people, do not want the Corona Virus to spread in our country, we are also very cognizant of how desperate the financial situation must be for so many unemployed Bahamians. We, like many others, are worried about how our fellow citizens will feed their children, keep the water and lights on, or handle the worry and depression that financial crisis brings to everyone.
DPM Says Monument Will Help Residents Remember the Lives Lost During Hurricane Dorian

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Peter Turnquest said the pain caused by the loss of lives during Hurricane Dorian remains personal for him.

“Many who died were my friends,” said Minister Turnquest. “Some who are still missing, I know personally. I’ve visited and shared with those persons, in homes now shattered and destroyed. Monuments like this are erected to help ensure that we never forget what happened September 1st, 2019.”
Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Special Adviser to the Prime Minister

COVID-19 Update Press Conference The Ministry of Health Tuesday 14 July 2020
Good afternoon,
Here is the latest update on COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
Today we can confirm three new cases of COVID-19.
Case number 114 is a female resident of New Providence with a travel-related history. She is currently in home isolation.
Cases 115 and 116 are both males of Grand Bahama and both are in isolation.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas is now at 116.
Of that number, 84 are in New Providence, 18 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Bimini and 1 in Cat Cay.
Ten new case were reported in Week 17, of which eight were in Grand Bahama.
Campbell: OTHCDPI Donation is ‘Significant’ to Entrepreneurship

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, Monday described the donation of ten sewing machines for use in the sewing programmes at the Bain and Grant’s Town and Centreville Urban Renewal Centres as a “significant mechanism” in the promotion of entrepreneurial opportunities within the urban communities.

The donation was made by the Over-the-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative (OTHCDPI), Office of the Prime Minister, to: “help create employment, entrepreneurial and other opportunities” for persons residing in the Over-the-Hill Communities.”

The Handing Over Ceremony was attended by, Mrs. Patricia Minnis, Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.
Hurricane Preparedness for Pets

It's that time again! Hurricane season is here. When making your own preparations and laying in supplies, please don't forget your pets' needs! After the hurricanes of 2004, 2005, 2016, and especially 2019, many pets on Grand Bahama were killed, abandoned, injured or became sick.

Pet Checklist
- 2 week supply of food and water - figure at least one quart of water per pet per day
- Medication - if your pet is on any medication make sure you have at least a two week supply - Preventatives - after a devastating storm supplies may be slow to reach.
Urban Renewal Centres to Assist Social Services Digital Service Delivery

The digitization and technological transformation underway at the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development is a journey that will never have a final destination due to the fact that social services officials will continually seek to provide social assistance at a more effective, efficient and speedy pace, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, told Parliament Wednesday (July 8).

Minister Campbell said the measures are all in effort to bring greater efficiency to service delivery. He said while there may be some “bumps in the road” initially due to the introductory nature of the measures undertaken and the fact that clients will have to make adjustments in having to seek social assistance online, the end result will be greater efficiency, effectiveness and speed of service delivery.
MOH Amends Its COVID-19 Dashboard to Reflect “Non-COVID” Related Deaths

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister explained that an external review conducted by local and international health officials confirmed that the deaths of two individuals previously confirmed to have COVID-19, were not due to the virus.

“The Ministry of Health has amended its COVID-19 dashboard to reflect ‘Non-COVID’ related deaths,” Dr, Dahl-Regis stated during a COVID-19 Update Press Conference, at the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
﻿
“This new feature will serve to classify a patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19, but whose death was not caused by the virus.
JOHN WATLING’S DISTILLERY, LTD. RE-LAUNCHES NEW PACKAGING FOR ITS HAND SANITIZER

John Watling's Distillery, Ltd. has relaunched its hand sanitizer under the BUENA VISTA ESTATE name to combat COVID 19. The re-launch comes as The Bahamas reopens its borders and businesses.

John Watling’s Distillery, Ltd. has re-launched its hand sanitizer under the BUENA VISTA ESTATE name to combat COVID 19. The re-launch comes as Just three months after its initial launch, John Watling’s Distillery has partnered with Blanco Chemicals to locally source spray tops, 16oz and 1 Gallon bottles. It has also imported more than 40,000 litres of ethyl alcohol to ensure The Bahamas has ample supply of the hand sanitizers main ingredient; alcohol. It has also worked with Nicky Saddleon to redesign its packaging under the BUENA VISTA ESTATE brand name.
Nassau Street Road Work Commences

Business owners, employees, residents and patrons of Nassau Street breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as they drove the newly paved road.

Works Minister Desmond Bannister also celebrated the initiative. “Nassau Street is an iconic thoroughfare and the Ministry is thrilled the road paving exercise has commenced,” he said.
“Unfortunately, due to equipment malfunction, the completion of Nassau Street will be delayed by approximately two weeks. The Ministry is working diligently to ensure this process is completed swiftly and is quite pleased with the progress made thus far,” Mr. Bannister said.
The Ministry canvassed the Nassau Street area yesterday and spoke to numerous employees and residents who expressed their excitement about the road renovations.

Business owner Ginouse Darius said: "I thank God because customers have complained about the condition of Nassau Street. Thank God it’s fixed and that’s a blessing. Now my business can continue to grow. I’m very impressed by how fast the road was paved.”
PM urged to Avoid Massive Pollution from Oil Drilling

New grassroots coalition calls on government to protect the country’s economy and natural resources.
NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 15, 2020: A grassroots coalition of concerned Bahamian citizens, local businesses and environmentalists has called upon Prime Minister Minnis to protect Bahamian waters, shorelines and economy by cancelling all existing oil exploration licences and permanently banning fossil fuel drilling anywhere in The Bahamas. The group sent a formal letter [URL] to the Prime Minister last week and has issued the following statement today:

STATEMENT
We, the members of Our Islands, Our Future, strongly urge Prime Minister Minnis to move immediately to cancel all existing licences, reject all proposed renewals and impose a permanent ban on fossil fuel exploration anywhere within the maritime borders of The Bahamas.
Social Services Staff Receive Certification for In-house Training on Digital Service Delivery System

Eleven staff members from across the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development received their certification for successfully completing an in-house training module on ProMIS digitized customer service delivery system. The presentations took place on July 3, 2020.

The expected outcome of the training is a more efficient, effective and speedy delivery of social assistance throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Participants included staff members of the Department of Social Services, the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Urban Renewal, and the Secretariat of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Conducted by technical experts from the Information Technology and Communications Unit of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, headed by Deputy Director, Ms. Judy L. Simmons, the training allows the staff to be able to help persons applying online for social assistance throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas via use of the ProMIS web application.
Grand Bahamians have a chance to WIN BIG when they Buy Local and Shop at Home

Island Dreams Management, the Branding and Marketing firm, in partnership with ACOM media company specializing in photography and videography has recently launched a summer campaign entitled “GB Summer Dreams.” This campaign was created to encourage Grand Bahamians to support local businesses and to continue to shop at home. A widespread number of Grand Bahamian businesses took a serious hit after Hurricane Dorian and continued through COVID-19.

Kerel Pinder, Managing Director of IDM stated, "After Hurricane Dorian Grand Bahama was publicized as an island that was closed for business. We wanted to draw attention to the fact that we as a people have made strides to rebuild and are continuing to overcome.” Kerel added “Grand Bahamian business owners are still here, and we are indeed open for business!”
