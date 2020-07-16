242NewsBahamas - What will a Lockdown solve? - Plus Other News - July 16th, 2020

|
Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Special Adviser to the Prime Minister
COVID-19 Update Press Conference The Ministry of Health Tuesday 14 July 2020
Good afternoon,
Here is the latest update on COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
Today we can confirm three new cases of COVID-19.
Case number 114 is a female resident of New Providence with a travel-related history. She is currently in home isolation.
Cases 115 and 116 are both males of Grand Bahama and both are in isolation.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas is now at 116.
Of that number, 84 are in New Providence, 18 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Bimini and 1 in Cat Cay.
Ten new case were reported in Week 17, of which eight were in Grand Bahama.