242newbahamas - Lost in Policy - Plus Other News - July 9th, 2020

﻿Lost in Policy: Marshar Jean Stuck in Illegal Purgatory of Statelessness and Unconstitutional Discrimination

Dear Readers,

This week's Editorial is a piece from Frederick R.M. Smith QC highlighting the the sad reality of many children in The Bahamas; who are considered stateless.

Click Here to read the full article.
House of Assembly
Resolution Notes
The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis Prime Minister Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Mr. Speaker:

This past Sunday, I was pleased to witness the signing of the Hippocratic Oath by new physicians here at home, who will serve our country for many years to come. The ceremony was particularly special for me as a father because one of my sons took the Oath, which medical doctors have sworn for centuries.
The Hippocratic Oath is an ethical oath historically taken by physicians. It is a rite of passage for new medical doctors. The Oath is attributed to an ancient Greek physician and has various versions. One part of the Oath, which I wish to paraphrase, is as follows: “I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure.”
Bahamas Development Bank to Collaborate with Trade & Industry Ministry on Trade Growth

Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration, the Hon. Elsworth Johnson along with executives of the Ministry met with executives of Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) in a courtesy call, July 1, 2020. The bank’s Managing Director Dave Smith stated he looked forward to collaboration between the two agencies.

Said Mr. Smith, “we look forward to BDB and the Ministry of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration identifying a number of opportunities for collaboration between our agencies with regards to trade expansion, MSME development and innovative solutions to facilitate trade financing. We are pleased to count the Ministry as a strategic partner and we look forward to furthering this partnership.”
Real estate industry holds 1st Zoom AGM, New Board Elected Wallace-Whitfield Re-elected BREA President, 1st Female to Serve a 4th Term

More than 50 members of the Bahamas Real Estate Association (BREA) attended the official body’s first ever virtual meeting, naming a new board and re-electing broker Christine Wallace-Whitfield, the first female to serve a record fourth term.

Wallace-Whitfield stressed that along with ease of doing business measures for members, including the introduction of BREA identification cards to facilitate entry into gated communities for property showings, she would make enforcement against foreign agents selling land, homes and condos in The Bahamas without going through a local agency a top priority.
Bahamas Feeding Network Appeals for Donations Amid Hunger Crisis

With the onslaught of Covid-19 in mid-March, gears shifted at Bahamas Feeding Network, the organization committed to tackling hunger in the Bahamas since 2013. From cooking and distributing 5,500 hot meals weekly from its quaint Fox Hill headquarters to moving its operation into a 4,000 square foot warehouse on Claridge Road, volunteers have kept the assembly line going packing hundreds of food parcels for distribution through the Network’s membership of churches, soup kitchens and feeding centers.

At a press conference recently held, executives and friends of the organization provided an update on BFN’s efforts pre and post-Covid-19.
Independence Prayer Walk to be held on Friday

In recognition of the country’s 47th celebration of Independence, a Prayer Walk will be held on Friday, July 10 at Independence Park.

The walk is scheduled from 6am to 9am and participants are encouraged to attend in their Independence colors and exercise clothes.

According to Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson, “With all of the social distancing restrictions over the past few months and recognizing that we were unable to have our normal Independence celebrations, recognizing that exercise is now permitted and exercise, meaning walk on Independence Park, walk throughout the streets, we thought it fitting that we celebrate Independence morning by having a walk.”
Describing the walk as “having a purpose”, the Minister further stated he was pleased the Independence Committee as well as several pastors have come together to organize the Prayer Walk.
Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation partners with Rotary to repair 600 Dorian-damaged homes

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and its partners are proud to support over 600 local families, who have safely returned to their own homes, for the first time, since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

It has been the collaborative effort and successful partnership between the GBDRF, who provided funding, and the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, who project managed this building and repair initiative that allowed the assistance given to residents to be so impactful.

Darren Cooper, Rotary Club Member, thanked a most valued partner to the initiative, “We wish to thank a team of young men from the Seagrape area, who first volunteered their time and effort to help seniors last September following Hurricane Dorian, and have continued to lend a hand wherever they can.

﻿146 Parks Throughout New Providence to be Enhanced


NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Public Works has embarked on a recreational stimulus that involves the allocation of capital funding to improve family life and the health of all Bahamians.

The Hon. Desmond Bannister, Minister of Public Works, in his recent contribution to the 2020-2021 Budget Debate in Parliament, announced that 146 parks throughout New Providence have been selected for enhancement beginning in July.
Final Touches to Southern Recreation Grounds

The final touches are being made to the Southern Recreation Grounds to transform that historic spot into a modern, multi-faceted space in the Over-the-Hill Community.

Executives of the Over-the-Hill Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister conducted a walk-through on July 1 (2020) to inspect work being carried out by Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC), and other workers.

The BSGC workmen were putting colour sealant on the basketball court, the landscaping moved forward with the planting of native flora and fauna; equipment for the outdoor fitness centre and for the children’s playground was already installed.

Additionally, storyboards and signage recalling the history of the Grounds as a site of assembly for critical events in Bahamian history were being unwrapped. And, being carried out were finishing touches to the pathway to allow better access to nearby facilities such as the Lillian Weir-Coakley Public Library.
Social Services hosts training seminar on ProMIS for Senior Managers

Technical experts from the Information Technology and Communication Unit of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, took another major step forward in the roll-out of the ProMIS (Processing Management Information System) Thursday (July 2, 2020), staging a one-day training session for Senior Managers and Centre Managers within the Department of Social Services.

The session was attended by Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, Ms. Phedra Rahming; Under Secretary, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, Mrs. Roselyn Horton; Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, Mrs. Ethrice Cooper; Acting Director, Department of Social Services Ms. Lilian Quant-Forbes, and Deputy Director with oversight of the Information Technology and Communication Unit, Ms. Judy L. Simmons.

BDB making strides as it re-launches

Charles Barnett, Chairman of the Board, Bahamas Development Bank, said the institution has made “good” improvements during a 23 months consultancy diagnostic review and strategic planning period.
“We’ve made good improvements at the bank due to the commitment to this particular task. It hasn’t been easy all the time. We’ve had our challenges. Today we could see struggles have not been in vain. Possibilities before us are great and we look forward to what’s to come ahead,” he said.

Chairman Barnett was one of several speakers who addressed virtual stakeholder meetings Friday, July 3, 2020 to re-launch the bank.

The objective of the meeting was to emphasize the bank’s strategic direction in light of its role as the national development bank of The Bahamas, with the goal of strengthening collaborative partnerships. Among the stakeholders were government and international representatives, technical officers, managers of key agencies and international and government representatives.
Extended Deadline for Undergraduate Admissions Applications and Other Key Dates

The public is reminded that the deadline for the submission of undergraduate admissions applications for Fall 2020 has been extended to Thursday, 9th July 2020. Applications are accessible online at www.ub.edu.bs and should be completed and submitted – along with all supporting documents – by emailing admissions@ub.edu.bs (UB, Oakes Field Campus) or admissionsnbc@ub.edu.bs (UB-North, Grand Bahama). For questions regarding admissions, contact (242) 302-4499. Please note that payments for tuition and fees may be made online or via direct deposit.
Other Important Dates – Fall 2020 (New Students)
Deadline for Submission of Undergraduate Applications (Fall 2020)
The Bahamas - Events

  • 11 July: 9th Annual Fun Run Walk 6am, Fidelity
  • 15 July: P3 Contract Reconfiguration, KPMG Website
  • 24 July: 8th Annual Andros Business Outlook
