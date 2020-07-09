242newbahamas - Lost in Policy - Plus Other News - July 9th, 2020

|
Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation partners with Rotary to repair 600 Dorian-damaged homes
The
Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of
the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and its partners are proud to
support over 600 local families, who have safely returned to their own
homes, for the first time, since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.
It
has been the collaborative effort and successful partnership between
the GBDRF, who provided funding, and the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama,
who project managed this building and repair initiative that allowed the
assistance given to residents to be so impactful.
Darren
Cooper, Rotary Club Member, thanked a most valued partner to the
initiative, “We wish to thank a team of young men from the Seagrape
area, who first volunteered their time and effort to help seniors last
September following Hurricane Dorian, and have continued to lend a hand
wherever they can.