242NewsBahamas - Enjoy the Beach, but Don’t Trash it! - Plus Other News

|
PM Tours Rand Memorial Hospital Renovations
Following
the official opening of the Fishing Hole Causeway on Friday, June 26,
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, accompanied by other
cabinet ministers, toured the Rand Memorial Hospital.
The
hospital was damaged in September 2019 because of devastation by
Hurricane Dorian, and renovation has been underway for the past several
months.
Led
by Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams, the Prime Minister toured
along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K.
Peter Turnquest; Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator the Hon. J.
Kwasi Thompson; Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management
and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis along with other senior
government officials, including Permanent Secretary in the Office of the
Prime Minister, Harcourt Brown and Managing Director of Public Health
Authority, Katherine Weech.
The Prime Minister, who currently serves as the Minister of Health, wanted to get a firsthand view of the situation.
It
is expected that the wards, pediatrics, and ICU should be completed in
approximately three months; however, the Prime Minister voiced some
concern that the maternity section is still being housed at Sunrise
Medical Centre.