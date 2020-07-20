20 named storms predicted for hurricane season, the most since 2005

By Taylor Ward, CNN Meteorologist
(CNN) - The research team at Colorado State University is now forecasting 20 named storms for this hurricane season.
This is the earliest in a season that the group has made a prediction this high. The only other time CSU researchers predicted 20 or more storms was in their August update of the record-breaking 2005 season.
Nearly all seasonal forecasts for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season have been well above normal. Current and long-term conditions across the Atlantic continue to favor a 2020 season that is well above average.
When combined with the new record set for the earliest fifth named storm, the high prediction doesn't seem so bold. Read more >>