17 Forgotten Manners Every Parent Should Teach Their Child

Saying "please" and "thank you" is just the tip of the iceberg.
IMGORTHAND/GETTY IMAGES
By Morgan Cutolo
An important part of raising your child is teaching them good manners that they are able to apply not only around you, but also when they are on their own. Being polite can set your child up for success later in life. Beyond the basic “please” and “thank you,” you want your child to be able to show respect to their elders and know how to be a polite guest. Enforce these manners from an early age, and your child will catch on in no time. Read more >>