146 Parks Throughout New Providence to be Enhanced

By ZNS Bahamas
The Ministry of Public Works has embarked on a recreational stimulus that involves the allocation of capital funding to improve family life and the health of all Bahamians. The Hon. Desmond Bannister, Minister of Public Works, in his recent contribution to the 2020-2021 Budget Debate in Parliament, announced that 146 parks throughout New Providence have been selected for enhancement beginning in July.
“The Min. of Public Works has prepared scopes of work to develop and enhance parks throughout our country,” said Minister Bannister. “As I speak, technical officers of the Min.of Public Works are now travelling throughout the country to develop scopes of work for parks in the family of Bahamian islands.
This effort was delayed due to the worldwide pandemic which led to travel prohibitions; however, in short order I anticipate that similar enhancement of recreational facilities will occur throughout the country." "I have seen the difference in family utilization of the Mermaid Park in Carmichael since we installed a new walking track there, and I anticipate similar increased utilization of the Belair/Phil Smith Park after we installed lighting there just last week."