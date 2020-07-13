13 religious sisters die from coronavirus in Michigan convent

They were former school teachers, librarians, historians and nurses, among other vocations.
The 13 sisters who died from the coronavirus in 2020 at a convent in Livonia, Michigan.Courtesty of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Convent
By Samantha Kubota
A convent in Michigan is still reeling after 13 sisters, all long-time members, died last month from the new coronavirus.
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Convent first lost Sister Mary Luiza Wawrzyniak, 99, on Good Friday, and then 11 more sisters in quick succession.
One sister, Mary Danatha (Danuta) Suchyta, initially survived COVID-19, but died from its “residual effects," bringing the total dead to 13 by the end of June, the convent confirmed to TODAY.
“We grieve for each of our sisters who has passed during the time of the pandemic throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all of those who are holding us in prayer and supporting us in a number of ways,” Sister Mary Christopher Moore the provincial minister of Our Lady of Hope Province said in a statement to TODAY.
In total, 30 sisters at the Livonia, Michigan, convent were infected. Only 17 recovered.