You Can Escape To The Bahamas From Miami For As Low As $150 Roundtrip

By Kareem Gantt
The islands are calling, and they want you to pack that bathing suit and flip flops this summer. Starting in July, cheap flights to the Bahamas from Miami will be at your fingertips. The amazingly low fares start at $150.
The price is part of a promotion from Bahamasair that is currently running on the airline's website, so you'll be saving while taking a trip to the land of crystal blue beaches and Rum Punches.
Bahamasair is the main airline from South Florida to the Bahamas, offering direct flights to this tropical getaway from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. In addition to offering direct flights to Nassau, the airline also flies into Freeport, George Town, and Treasure Cay. Read more >>