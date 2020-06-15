Widespread Face Mask Use Could Control Second Wave

The widespread wearing of face masks -- even homemade ones -- could go a long way toward reducing coronavirus transmission rates and might help control a second wave of the virus, according to a British study released Wednesday.
Scientists from Cambridge and Greenwich universities said stay-at-home orders aren’t enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But when lock-down periods are combined with 100% face mask use, “there is vastly less disease spread, secondary and tertiary waves are flattened and the epidemic is brought under control,” said the study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A.
“We conclude that face mask use by the public, when used in combination with physical distancing or periods of lock-down, may provide an acceptable way of managing the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opening economic activity,” the study said. Read more >>