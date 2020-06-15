We're about to enter the era of the coronavirus super-spreader

Preliminary evidence suggests that 20 per cent of people are responsible for 80 per cent of Covid-19 transmission, putting to focus on events where transmission is high.
By Matt Reynolds
When 61 members of the Skagit Valley Chorale choir turned up to their weekly rehearsal on March 10, the coronavirus pandemic seemed like a distant threat. In the whole of Skagit County – a slice of northern Washington State with a population of 129,000 – there were just two confirmed cases of the illness. For two-and-a-half hours the choristers practised their songs, stopping part way through to snack on cookies and oranges and discuss the concert they had scheduled for that April. Although they didn’t know it at the time, this would be the last practice that Skagit Valley Chorale would have for some time: one of the members in attendance was already infected with coronavirus.
Two weeks later, 53 of the attendees had reported symptoms of the viral infection – an attack rate of 87 per cent. Of those, 33 tested positive for Covid-19 and a further 20 were considered to have probable infections. Three of the attendees had such severe cases that they were hospitalised. Two of those patients later died from the infection. That one choir practice, where the average age of an attendee was 69 years, had become the epicentre of a Covid-19 outbreak.