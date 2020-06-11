“We have flattened the curve” — for now

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Director Dr Nikkiah Forbes yesterday confirmed the country has flattened the curve of its COVID-19 rate after more than two months of emergency restrictions and border lockdowns.
The Bahamas recorded its first cases of the coronavirus on March 15.
As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases stood at 103 with 11 deaths.
To date, 67 people have recovered from the respiratory illness.
There remains 25 actives cases and one hospitalized case.
“We have flattened the curve,” said Forbes, in an interview with Eyewitness News yesterday.
“We’ve been successful to this point because of all the collective efforts that every person did and by overall strategies by multiple agencies.
"But this is not a static situation. As things progress to moving through the phases there is the chance that there's a second wave."