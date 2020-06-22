U.S. reports more than 30,000 coronavirus cases two days straight, the highest number since May 1

By Emma Newburger
The U.S reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday, the highest daily totals since May 1, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
New cases are rising in states across the South, West and Midwest. Seven states hit record cases on Saturday, including Florida and South Carolina, which had their third consecutive day breaking single-day records.
Florida reported 4,049 new cases on Saturday and South Carolina reported 1,157 new cases. Missouri and Nevada also hit records, reporting 389 cases and 445 cases. Montana, Utah and Arizona also hit records.
Twenty-three states, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, according to NBC News. Six states have seen new cases plateau during that same period. Twenty states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico have seen coronavirus cases decrease over the past 14 days.
Officials are warning that some clusters of infections are apparent among younger people who are crowding bars and parties.
The resurgence of the virus across the U.S. comes as states re-open economies after months of lockdowns and people return to normal activities, some of whom do not follow social distancing guidelines and do not wear masks to curb the spread of the virus. Read more >>