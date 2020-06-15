Monday, June 15, 2020

US Digital Dollar, Bahamas Regulation, Saxo Volumes Rebound


By  Ben Myers

Bahamas Becomes One of Most Expensive Places for CFD Licence'.

As Finance Magnates exclusively revealed on Friday, The Bahamas regulator has added a new fee category for CFD dealers, making it one of the most expensive places for a CFD licence in the world.

After searching through regulatory documents, Finance Magnates discovered that a registered CFD firm shall, in addition to paying the annual renewal fee, need to pay a quarterly activity fee of $45,000, unless the firm has been exempted or had the fee reduced by the Securities Commission.

Furthermore, a “CFD Supervisory Officer” will be subject to a $1,000 application fee, a $3,000 registration fee, and a $5,000 annual renewal fee, the document showed.  Read more >>
