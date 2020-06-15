US Digital Dollar, Bahamas Regulation, Saxo Volumes Rebound

Photo: FM
By Ben Myers
Bahamas Becomes One of Most Expensive Places for CFD Licence'.
As Finance Magnates exclusively revealed on Friday, The Bahamas regulator has added a new fee category for CFD dealers, making it one of the most expensive places for a CFD licence in the world.
After searching through regulatory documents, Finance Magnates discovered that a registered CFD firm shall, in addition to paying the annual renewal fee, need to pay a quarterly activity fee of $45,000, unless the firm has been exempted or had the fee reduced by the Securities Commission.
Furthermore, a “CFD Supervisory Officer” will be subject to a $1,000 application fee, a $3,000 registration fee, and a $5,000 annual renewal fee, the document showed. Read more >>