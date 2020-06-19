Uniesse’s Bahamas Experience

By Jeff Moser
“It’s better in the Bahamas,” the islands’ tourist board once told us. Uniesse — the Italian builder of vessels from 54 to 108 feet — has teamed with a revered Bahamian resort to take advantage of the island life.
The Uniesse Marine Group has launched its Yachting Lifestyle Partnership Program at Chub Cay Resort and Marina, located in the Berry Islands.
The partnership program will be open to current and former Uniesse owners as well as friends and family. For potential owners, Uniesse will have several models at Chub Cay and will fly clients from Fort Lauderdale to test models — the 54-foot Exuma models will be on hand to start, with vessels set up for fishing, diving and cruising — and enjoy the resort. Read more >>