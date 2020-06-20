UK-approved COVID-19 treatment drug in stock

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The anti-inflammatory drug approved by the United Kingdom as a treatment for severely ill COVID-19 patients is in stock, according to National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Director Dr Nikkiah Forbes.
The British High Commission advised on Wednesday that the use of Dexamethasone for coronavirus treatment across the country had been approved effectively immediately, following conclusive government-funded clinical trials.
The Oxford University RECOVERY trial showed the drug saved lives by significantly reducing the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who require oxygen.
But Forbes noted that the drug has been around since the early 1960s and is a steroid which has been used for asthma, allergy and joint conditions.
“We do have that drug in the country,” she told Eyewitness News.
Forbes, however, noted that the drug has not been tested in-country to date, given that the study was recently released – and has not yet been published.