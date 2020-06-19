UB’s First BA Architecture Students to Graduate This Year

Kathryn Campbell - BIS
The first cohort of students in the Bachelor’s of Architecture Programme at the University of The Bahamas (UB) are scheduled to graduate by the end of 2020.
Education Minister the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, made the announcement
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 during his Contribution to Budget Debate in the House of Assembly.
inister Lloyd described the 5-year professional programme in the faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences as an “investment” that will pay tremendous dividends.
“This is a part of a long term “build back better” programme in which the university will contribute to providing solutions to the social, environmental and economic challenges associated with climate change, extreme weather and flooding.
“UB’s Architecture students were able to engage meaningful projects on Eleuthera, Grand Bahama and at the University of Miami.”
In addition to the port authority, the government and private sector, the architecture students along with their counterparts in small island sustainability and the social sciences programmes, worked along with
architecture, water resources and engineering students and faculty from the Netherlands, as well as a multidisciplinary team of UB faculty in Grand Bahama.
Moreover, Minister Lloyd announced that Bachelor’s Degree programmes in Environmental Sciences and Master’s in Marine Science are being developed by UB to be introduced in the fall semester of next year.