Travelers Plan to Stay Closer to Home Following Pandemic

Woman hiking near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. (photo via MargaretW/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
By Janeen Kristoff
Once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, travelers will continue to remain closer to home, according to the new Future of Travel survey from Simon-Kucher & Partners, a global strategy and marketing consulting firm.
The survey of more than 3,600 consumers across the U.S. and Europe found that the way people travel and their travel preferences will have shifted following the global pandemic.
The research also showed that structural changes in consumer behavior are expected to pose significant challenges to the tourism industry. Read more >>