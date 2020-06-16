Tourism GM optimistic that island will rebound

OPTIMISTIC – Ministry of Tourism’s General Manager for Grand Bahama, Steven Johnson (insert), is hopeful that the island’s tourism sector will rebound, as the country prepares to open its borders July 1. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Ministry of Tourism’s General Manager for Grand Bahama, Steven Johnson, is hopeful that the island’s tourism sector will rebound, as the country prepares to open its borders July 1.
“I am very optimistic. I came here on October 1, from Canada, to head the operation here. I came after Dorian and we started to rebound very well. As a matter of fact, if you look at our numbers in February, for cruise ship visitors, we were at about 68,500 day cruise ship visitors for Grand Bahama; unheard of.
“People may not believe it, but to see all of those cruise ships calling here and a lot of them are just waiting, to come back into Grand Bahama. We believe that it is going to be solid,” said Johnson.
He called Grand Bahama the ideal location for travelers out of neighboring Florida, and the country long closely associated with The Bahamas in tourism, Canada.
“We think that Grand Bahama is the perfect destination for persons coming in from Florida, from Canada, who do not really want to go far to other places throughout the world. The Director General (Joy Jibrilu) has already gotten some indications, in some advanced information, of people who want to come here. We are really excited and we are optimistic about the rebound. Read more >>