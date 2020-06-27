Three people died and one is permanently blind after drinking hand sanitizer in New Mexico

By Faith Karimi, CNN
(CNN) - Three people died and one is permanently blind from methanol poisoning after drinking hand sanitizer in New Mexico, health officials said.
An additional three people are in critical condition, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a statement. "All seven people are believed to have drunk hand sanitizer containing methanol," it said.
The cases were reported to New Mexico Poison Control over several weeks in May, and are related to alcoholism, health officials said. They did not provide additional details on the victims or where the incidents happened. Read more >>