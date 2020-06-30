This Gorgeous Private Island Resort in the Bahamas Is Offering Major Deals for Long-term Stays

Why not take a really, really long vacation this year.
KAMALAME CAY PRIVATE ISLAND RESORT
By Stacey Leasca
Kamalame Cay Private Island Resort, an absolutely drop-dead gorgeous property in the Bahamas, is ready to welcome guests once again. And not only do they want you to come back to visit, but the resort also wants you to stay for a very, very long time.
Though Kamalame Cay remained operational throughout the pandemic, it mainly served residents and a small number of guests who chose to shelter in place at the resort as the Bahamian borders closed. This has inspired the resort to offer up some seriously sweet long-term deals for guests looking to visit once again and stay for a while.
And really, this is the hotel you want to be at for an extended amount of time. As the hotel explained in a statement, it was able to sustain its guests over the quarantine thanks to a constant supply of fresh vegetables and organic eggs right from its farm. It also sourced fish from local fisherman and continued to bake goods in the kitchen.
Now, the resort is open to receiving local and international guests via private boat or seaplane. On July 1, international guests will be able to also enter via commercial airlines as well. To entice guests to visit the resort is offering the following longterm stay deals. Read more >>