This Bahamas sculpture garden is underwater

Crystal clear waters are perfect for snorkeling above the BREEF Coral Reef Sculpture Garden in the Bahamas. Courtesy @jasondecairestaylor
By Brekke Fletcher, CNN
(CNN) — There are 700 islands in the Bahamas, 2,000 beaches, 32 national parks -- and one underwater art installation.
Off the western coast of New Providence island that holds the capital Nassau, visitors will discover an unforgettable site -- the BREEF Coral Reef Sculpture Garden.
Started in 2014, BREEF (Bahamas Reef Environmental Education Foundation) commissioned three artists to create sculptures that could live beneath the waves. Read more >>