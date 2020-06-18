There is NOTHING NORMAL about the NEW NORMAL and Other News

|
There is NOTHING NORMAL about the NEW NORMAL
Dear Readers,
As
we enter into three months of dealing with the new COVID life, we like
all countries, seem to be struggling with the NEW NORMAL. Do we open our
borders, do we test, do we not test? Do we hug, do we shake hands, do
we show our face? WHO KNOWS!
There is one thing we are pretty sure about – who would want to be in charge right now?
On
a typical week, our Government is questioned about every decision it
makes, from media, opposition politicians, and those trying to lobby for
change. But in this new normal, where everyone in the country is
watching every press conference, like the moon landing, there is even
more intense scrutiny.
Ensuring Safety Measures For the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
NASSAU,
The Bahamas - Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management
and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis stated that his Ministry is
ensuring that appropriate measures are in place for the safety of all
during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
He
made his contribution to the 2020/2021 Budget Debate in the House of
Assembly on Monday, June 15, 2020. The government last year established
the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction to
bring new focus to the handling of disasters, natural or manmade.
In
this vein, the Ministry has oversight of the newly instituted Disaster
Reconstruction Authority, which is responsible for repairs and
rebuilding in a declared disaster zone, and the National Emergency
management Agency, responsible for preparation, mitigation, and
coordinating immediate response plans.
GBPA Assisting in Bringing GB Children’s Home Residents Back in July
Grand
Bahama residents continue to recover from the extraordinary impacts of
Hurricane Dorian. Sadly, with extensive damage to the Grand Bahama
Children’s Home (GBCH), thirty-two youngsters experienced some of the
storm’s worst impacts.
“Thankfully,
full restoration of the Home is underway,” said Sarah St. George,
Acting Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA).
The
Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which was submerged in the rising
floodwaters caused by Hurricane Dorian, was officially opened on
November 4, 2003. It was built by the GBPA at a cost of $2.5 million,
under the Patronage of Lady Henrietta St. George. The Government of the
Bahamas and other donors also contributed funds toward the facility.
“We
sustained significant damage and the Home was in need of a complete
rebuild,” explained Executive Director of the GBCH, Sheila
Johnson-Smith. “What wasn’t totally destroyed by the three to four feet
of water was mould-infested, so we discarded everything and started from
the ground up.”
Campbell Commends Government’s Response to Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the
Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, commended the Government of The Bahamas for
its response in the aftermath of the monster storm, Hurricane Dorian in
2019, and to the COVID-19 Pandemic this year.
Minister
Campbell said the 2020/2021 National Budget proves that hope is being
able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.
Minister
Campbell announced that the Department of Social Services has been
identified to receive $60,362,205.00 (sixty million, three hundred and
sixty two thousand, two hundred and five dollars) for the 2020/2021
Budget, an increase of approximately 65 per cent over the allocation for
2019/2020. The proposed allocation is expected to continue to assist
persons affected by Hurricane Dorian, COVID-19 and the regular clients
of the Department throughout the country. It will also fund the
digitization of the Department by way of the ProMis System and the
delivery of services through the electronic digital wallets.
Happy Hotel Staff Prepare for the “New Normal” in Post COVID-19 Environment
Freeport,
Bahamas – In a few short weeks, The Bahamas will reopen its borders,
welcoming in thousands of travel-happy visitors to our shores. In
anticipation, Grand Bahama’s Happy Hotel is taking steps to prepare its
staff members to operate in a post-COVID-19 environment. As many as
forty Pelican staff members - all adhering to preset social distancing
protocols - recently participated in the government-mandated tourism
business compliance training sessions held at the hotel’s canal house
meeting spaces.
“We
are elated and excited to welcome both our Bahamian and International
guests back to our Happy Hotel, and we want them to know that their
health and safety is a priority to us,” said Pelican Bay’s Operation’s
Manager Della Bridgewater.
RBC Royal Bank Launches Second Phase of Client Relief Options
Today,
RBC Royal Bank (RY on TSX and NYSE) (“RBC”) announced a second phase of
financial relief options for its Caribbean clients impacted by the
ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.
Effective
immediately, RBC Personal Banking clients in the Caribbean will be able
to apply for payment deferrals on auto loans, instalment loans, and
mortgages. Clients may defer their payments for up to three months.
Clients can participate in the deferral programme by applying online
through their web browser at https://caribbean.rbcroyalbank.com. RBC
FINCO mortgage clients must call our Bahamas Advice Centre at (242)
356-8500 or speak to their FINCO representative. Clients must apply for
deferrals by 11:59pm EDT / AST on July 15, 2020.
Business
Banking and Corporate Banking clients may also apply for financial
relief, following individual eligibility assessments with a Relationship
Manager.
To
be eligible for the programme, client accounts must be current and in
good standing as of February 29, 2020. Clients who participated in the
first phase of automatic payment deferrals are eligible to apply for
these additional deferrals. Clients who are already participating in
non-coronavirus RBC relief programmes are excluded from this programme.
EU AML/CFT Listing Of Countries Among The Priority Issues Of OACPS-EU Post Cotonou Negotiations
A
series of virtual negotiation meetings held between the Organisation of
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the European Union
(EU) more specifically the European Commission during the week of 8
through 12 June 2020 featured prominently the unilateral action of the
EU and its publication of a listing of High-Level Third Risk Countries
due to strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter
financing of terrorism regimes.
The
negotiating meetings held between the OACPS and EU were towards
concluding a New Partnership Agreement, also known as the Post Cotonou
Agreement to replace the expired 20-year Agreement.
In
his opening statement at the virtual 7th Meeting of OACPS-EU Chief
Negotiators, the Chief Negotiator of the OACPS, the Honourable Robert
Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration
of the Republic of Togo drew attention to the action of the EU as being
“counterproductive to the spirit of partnership and cooperation between
the two entities particularly in light of the COVID-19 crisis”. He
highlighted the lack of response from the EU to correspondence from the
Secretary-General urging a postponement of the listing of countries and
appealing for consultations with the countries concerned under the terms
of the Partnership Agreement.
Spreading Belief Across The Bahamas
Mainly
known for gracing local and international stages, Julien Believe, is
part of a new school of Bahamian creatives and musical performers
bringing the unique Bahamian sounds of junkanoo, rake n scrape, soca,
and goombay to the world stage. With hit records like Live and Wine,
Goin’ Down on Bay, and She Gat That Junkanoo Julien Believe is using his
many talents to shine an international spotlight on the country he
calls home.
For
the popular singer/songwriter, however, nothing is more important than
connecting with his audience off the stage. “My mother was a teacher, my
father was a policeman, and watching them really gave me an
appreciation for the men and women who are the unsung heroes of our
society,” he says. Inspired by that parental influence Julien has used
his musical platform to not only celebrate the Bahamian cultural
experience but highlight the efforts of the people who often work behind
the scenes.
UB’s First Cohort of Students in BA Architecture Programme to Graduate by End of Year
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – The first cohort of students in the Bachelor’s of
Architecture Programme at the University of The Bahamas (UB) are
scheduled to graduate by the end of 2020.
Education
Minister the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, made the announcement Tuesday, June
16, 2020 during his Contribution to Budget Debate in the House of
Assembly.
Minister
Lloyd described the 5-year professional programme in the faculty of
Pure and Applied Sciences as an “investment” that will pay tremendous
dividends.
“This
is a part of a long term “build back better” programme in which the
university will contribute to providing solutions to the social,
environmental and economic challenges associated with climate change,
extreme weather and flooding.
“UB’s Architecture students were able to engage meaningful projects onEleuthera, Grand Bahama and at the University of Miami.”
Government signs $4.5 Million worth of contracts for school repairs in Grand Bahama
The
Government of The Bahamas has committed to some $4.5 Million of
construction for major repairs to all 15 schools in Grand Bahama.
The
announcement was made by Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd
during a press conference in the Office of the Prime Minister on
Thursday, June 11, 2020, during which a number of local contractors
signed agreements with the government to carry out those repairs.
Also
in attendance for the contract signing were Minister of State for Grand
Bahama, Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of State for the
Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the
Hon. Iram Lewis.
Minister
Lloyd noted that the contract signing signified the government’s
commitment to the on-going construction and restoration of Grand Bahama
in general and to provide and restore the physical plant of the ministry
of education in earnest.
CGI Donates $15,000 to PHA
The
Colonial Group International (CGI) family of companies has donated
fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000) to the Public Hospitals Authority
(PHA) to help in the fight against Coronavirus.
Consultant
Oncologist and Surgeon at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Wesley
Francis, officially accepted the generous donation on behalf of the PHA
and PMH surgical team. The donation was used to purchase protective eye
wear for members of our Surgery Team at PMH and to procure PPEs through
the PHA’s Supplies Management Agency.
CGI
is a leading regional insurance provider serving The Bahamas, Bermuda
and the Caribbean region; and is comprised of the following companies in
The Bahamas: Atlantic Medical Insurance Limited, Security & General
Insurance Limited, Nassau Insurance Brokers Agents Limited and Colonial
Pension Services (Bahamas) Limited. Representing CGI were Paulette
Turner, General Manager, Security & General Insurance, May-Kui
Butler - Agency Manager, Nassau Insurance Brokers & Agents Co Ltd
(NIBA), and Shantel Saunders, Business Development Manager, Colonial
Pension Services (Bahamas) Limited.
Ministry will Adapt to New Environment, says Minister Rolle
While
making her Contribution to the Budget Debate for the 2020/2021 Fiscal
Period, in the House of Assembly, on June 11, 2020, Minister of Youth,
Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle said that her Ministry
understands that its role and mandate is to lead in shaping the nation’s
youth ideology, sporting methodology and cultural philosophy.
“Significantly,
we recognize that we must do this with a great degree of adaptability
in these ever changing times,” Minister Rolle said as she addressed the
speaking point of the new environment post COVID-19. “‘Adaptation’ or
the ability to change in response to one’s environment is one of the
greatest characteristics of a human being.
“How
we come out of these experiences or whether we allow them to propel us
forward or hold us back I believe, will be determined by the extent of
our ability to ‘adapt’.”
#242NewsWeather
The Bahamas:
The Bahamas - Virtual Events
-
24 June: Transitioning to the post pandemic world: a review of Special Purpose Organizations (SPO), KPMG Website
-
2 July: Maintaining robust governance on cash-flow and pandemic expenditures, KPMG Website
-
8 July: Creating
a glidepath to economic recovery: attracting Foreign Direct Investment
(FDI) and mitigating Supply Chain Dynamics, KPMG Website
-
15 July: P3 Contract Reconfiguration, KPMG Website
