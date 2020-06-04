The World is Slowly Starting to Travel Again, Says UNWTO

Flags from around the world. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/123ArtistImages)
By Lauri Baratti
United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has just released the fourth edition of its ‘COVID-19 Travel Restrictions: A Global Review for Tourism’.
The U.N. special agency’s findings were collected from 217 destinations around the world as of May 18, 2020. It found that three percent of all global destinations have taken steps to ease travel restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thus far, it reported, seven destinations have already relaxed their restrictions with an eye towards resuming international tourism activities, although several more are currently in discussions surrounding the reopening of borders.
Despite these signs of progress, 100 percent of worldwide destinations maintain some form of COVID-19-related restrictions, so where is yet fully open to outside tourists.
75 percent of those have kept their borders completely closed to international tourism.
In 37 percent of all instances, such restrictions have been in place for ten weeks, while 24 percent of destinations have maintained border controls for fourteen weeks or longer.