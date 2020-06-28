The US is more alone than ever, just at the moment the world needs its leadership

Analysis by Nic Robertson, CNN
By Independence Day next week, the United States will perhaps be more alone than it has been in decades. Trump has cut many of the ties that have bound the country to expected international norms, but it is coming at a cost to the rest of the world.
But Trump's unorthodox unreliability may have met its match in Covid-19. Unlike many other leaders, a virus can't be browbeaten. As infection numbers rise in more than 30 US states, the world's willingness to turn a blind eye to the US President's obvious failings is fast evaporating.
As the biggest global economy, US failure to rein in the pandemic will affect us all. More than at any time in recent history, the rest of the world has a stake in an American course correction. Read more >>