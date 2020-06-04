Thursday, June 4, 2020

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas: NAGB News - June 4th, 2020

While we are closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, we will continue to deliver programming, social media content and fun activities that you can do at home with your families. Our initiatives are designed to educate, uplift and inspire people of every age. Follow us on social media or visit our website for up-to-date news about the NAGB. 

Tune in to the NAGB on Instagram Live @nagb242 this coming Sunday, June 7th, for a virtual tour of the second part of our current exhibition “Refuge”. Join team member Blake Fox at 12:00 p.m. as he takes you on a 30-minute journey through the responses, reactions and stories of the artists and the work that are a part of this emotional and timely exhibition. Show some love, drop your thoughts or questions in the comments section of this post in advance or message us during the tour. Learn something new about Bahamian art during this time when we need art more than ever to help us through. See you all then!
