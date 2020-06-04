The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas: NAGB News - June 4th, 2020

|
Tune
in to the NAGB on Instagram Live @nagb242 this coming Sunday, June 7th,
for a virtual tour of the second part of our current exhibition
“Refuge”. Join team member Blake Fox at 12:00 p.m. as he takes you on a
30-minute journey through the responses, reactions and stories of the
artists and the work that are a part of this emotional and timely
exhibition. Show some love, drop your thoughts or questions in the
comments section of this post in advance or message us during the tour.
Learn something new about Bahamian art during this time when we need art
more than ever to help us through. See you all then!