The Min. of Environment & Housing statement on return to work

By ZNS Bahamas
Concern has been expressed on how buildings, offices and classrooms are to be cleaned prior to persons returning to work. The Department of Environmental Health Services has issued special guidelines on this subject:
If the facility was closed for 7 days or more, there is no need to implement a special COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting exercise as current evidence suggest that the SARSCOV-2 virus does not survive on surfaces longer than this period.
Normal, routine cleaning is required prior to reopening.
Custodial staff should be reengaged to carry out required cleaning and disinfecting in preparation for occupancy.
The Department of Environmental Health Services is providing special training for custodial staff.
Frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, railings, telephone receivers, countertops, handles, desks, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks should be cleaned and disinfected often
Custodial and maintenance staff should document any health and safety concerns.
The Ministry of the Environment and Housing and the Department of Environmental Health Services takes the threat of COVID-19 seriously and urges the public to be cautious. It is necessary for essential workers to return to their jobs as a matter of urgency. (source)