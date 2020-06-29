The Latest: Charges possible after Philippines parade, dance

Workers collect and stack the coffins of people that have been recently cremated amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at the La Recoleta cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, June 28, 2020. The coffins are collected, destroyed, and processed by a company specialized in organic waste. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
By The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say authorities in a central village may face criminal or administrative complaints for allowing a street parade and dance amid a strict coronavirus lockdown.
Mayor Edgar Labella of Cebu city said officials of Basak village have been ordered to explain why the religious fiesta gathering in honor of St. John the Baptist was held Saturday despite a quarantine prohibition against public gatherings. Performers in native wear and face masks danced during the night procession, which drew a large crowd.
While the Philippines has eased quarantine restrictions in most regions to revive its contracting economy, officials placed Cebu city back under a strict lockdown this month and deployed more policemen to enforce restrictions following a spike in infections. Read more >>