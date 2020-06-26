The Future of Offshore Jurisdictions: Join Us for a Free, Live Webinar

Jim Manczak, Tal Itzhak Ron, Graeme Watkins, will speak on the future of offshore jurisdictions on the 30th of June.
Over the past couple of years, there have been a lot of changes within the foreign exchange (forex) space, particularly in terms of regulation. Since the implementation of ESMA’s product intervention measures, offshore jurisdictions have been booming as traders seek warmer waters and more favourable trading conditions.
However, following this boom, local regulators from these island nations are focusing more on their FX and CFD industries and have been increasingly adopting new regulation, with the most recent change coming out of The Bahamas. So, what will the future be for offshore jurisdictions and what will their role be within the FX space going forward?