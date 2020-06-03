The Bahamas Plans to Reopen for Tourism in July

Little Exuma in The Bahamas.
By Alexander Britell
The Bahamas is planning to reopen its doors for tourism on July 1, the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Aviation announced.
The country is reopening under the guidelines of its new “Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan,” which will be an approved, comprehensive guide of health and safety protocols across the country.
The program covers everything from entry and departure via airports and seaports to “extensive” health and safety protocols aimed at mitigating risks “for all visitors and residents alike.”
“Our top priority has and will always be our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors” said Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Director General Joy Jibrilu. “We must remember that we are living in a new normal in the wake of COVID-19 and a lot is going to change across the tourism sector. We are putting an even greater emphasis on making sure The Bahamas is safe and clean for everyone, and look forward to once again providing travelers with the tropical experience our islands are known for.”
The reopening will come in several phases. Read more >>