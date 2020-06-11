The Bahamas Is Opening To Tourists Next Month

Cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas
By Lucy Devine
Dig out your bikinis, guys, because the Bahamas is reopening for tourists on 1st July! Yass.
Three months on from the country implementing a travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country is now set to reopen for international tourists at the start of July.
Of course, there will be plenty of restrictions and safety measures in place - and it's worth noting that in the UK, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) are still advising against travel - but it's certainly a step in the right direction.