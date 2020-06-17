The Bahamas’ Atlantis Resort Is Reopening in July

The Royal at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas will be the centerpiece of the phased reopening plan.
By Caribbean Journal Staff
The Atlantis megaresort in The Bahamas is planning to reopen its doors on July 7, Caribbean Journal has learned.
The prominent Bahamas has targeted a reopening date of July 7, less than a week after The Bahamas officially reopens for tourism at the beginning of July.
The Atlantis Paradise Island resort will be launching a multi-phased reopening plan that will begin with the opening of two of the property’s resorts: The Royal, East and West and the Harborside Resort.
Atlantis is reopening the property with a large-scale “Clean & Safe Promise” that implements the new “normal” of hospitality amid the COVID-19 age — with social distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, expedited check-in and QR-code-powered guest information, among others. Read more >>