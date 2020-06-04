Straw Market To Be Reconfigured

The straw market will be reconfigured as the tourism sector revamps coming out of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Immediate Past President of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hotel Operations at Atlantis, Stuart Bowe said there is a “very good plan,” to make this happen.
“The training, the sensitivity, screening and signage I think will be viable and we would still be able to create a very good product,”
There are five straw markets of various sizes. With hundreds of vendors, Mr. Bowe admitted “it is tight in there.”
“It will take all stakeholders working together,” he said while addressing the Ministry of Tourism’s Readiness and Recovery virtual meeting on Tuesday. (source)